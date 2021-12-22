Former Bismarck firefighter to see six years in prison for sending/receiving Child Sexual Abuse Materials

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has sentenced a former Bismarck firefighter for distributing and receiving Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

In February 2020, 42-year-old Ryan Johnsrud of Minot was indicted by a federal grand jury for using the internet to acquire and send more than 600 sexually explicit images of children, some of whom were under the age of 12 and involved sadistic/masochistic conduct.

These crimes occurred between January 2018 and August 2019.

In August 2021, Johnsrud pleaded guilty to the charges. Under a plea agreement, the United States recommended the greater sentence between the low end of the applicable range and the minimum-mandatory and asked to dismiss the distribution charge.

Monday, federal judge Daniel Traynor accepted Johnsrud’s plea and sentenced him to six years in prison.

