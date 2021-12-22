Advertisement

Former Bismarck firefighter to see six years in prison for sending/receiving Child Sexual Abuse Materials

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has sentenced a former Bismarck firefighter for distributing and receiving Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

In February 2020, 42-year-old Ryan Johnsrud of Minot was indicted by a federal grand jury for using the internet to acquire and send more than 600 sexually explicit images of children, some of whom were under the age of 12 and involved sadistic/masochistic conduct.

These crimes occurred between January 2018 and August 2019.

In August 2021, Johnsrud pleaded guilty to the charges. Under a plea agreement, the United States recommended the greater sentence between the low end of the applicable range and the minimum-mandatory and asked to dismiss the distribution charge.

Monday, federal judge Daniel Traynor accepted Johnsrud’s plea and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Rex Causey
Williston High School’s girls basketball coach removed from position
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Layne Johs
Case for Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking ring moved to federal court

Latest News

Two friends of seven people whose bodies were found in a Moorhead, Minn., home comfort each...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
30 years of Christmas greetings: Bismarck family sends over-the-top holiday cards
Marketplace for Kids
Marketplace for Kids
Magic City kids think big