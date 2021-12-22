Early morning Bismarck fire forces owners out of home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire forced people from both sides of a twin home out of the house early this morning in Bismarck.

It happened on the 200 block of Aspen Avenue at about a quarter to 3 a.m. Bismarck firefighters say there was heavy smoke coming from one of the front doors when they arrived.

Two people were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. Investigators say one of the units had significant damage.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.