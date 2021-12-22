Christmas goodies: Andes mint cookies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - Jody Kerzman is often sharing her baked goodies on First @ Four.
To celebrate the holidays, her daughter wanted to make her favorite Christmas cookie for everyone.
Watch as Morgan makes Andes Chocolate cookies!
Here’s Morgan’s recipe:
Andes Mint Cookies
1 chocolate cake mix
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
1 package Andes mints
Preheat oven to 350-degrees.
Mix cake mix, oil and eggs. Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheet (We like to line with parchment paper. You could also lightly grease
the cookie sheets.)
Bake 6-9 minutes. Immediately after removing from oven, place one Andes mint on each cookie. After about 5 minutes it will melt. Spread with a spoon to cover cookie, like frosting. Remove from cookie sheets. Cool and enjoy!
Makes about 24 cookies.
