Christmas goodies: Andes mint cookies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - Jody Kerzman is often sharing her baked goodies on First @ Four.

To celebrate the holidays, her daughter wanted to make her favorite Christmas cookie for everyone.

Watch as Morgan makes Andes Chocolate cookies!

Here’s Morgan’s recipe:

Andes Mint Cookies

1 chocolate cake mix

1/2 cup oil

2 eggs

1 package Andes mints

Preheat oven to 350-degrees.

Mix cake mix, oil and eggs. Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheet (We like to line with parchment paper. You could also lightly grease

the cookie sheets.)

Bake 6-9 minutes. Immediately after removing from oven, place one Andes mint on each cookie. After about 5 minutes it will melt. Spread with a spoon to cover cookie, like frosting. Remove from cookie sheets. Cool and enjoy!

Makes about 24 cookies.

