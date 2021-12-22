BHS Demons Boys Hockey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Boys Hockey team enters play on Tuesday with a 5-0 record in the W.D.A.

In order to stay on top of the conference standings, the Demons will have to beat teams like tonight’s opponent. In my conversations with the team this week I found out that B.H.S. learned a valuable lesson in the season opener.

After suffering an 8 to nothing loss to Fargo North to start the season, the Demons boys hockey team has not looked back, rallying off five straight wins.

“After that Fargo North game, we really bought in, bought into the process of blocking shots, getting pucks out, putting pucks on net and just really buying into everything. Becoming a family,” said senior forward Remington Richardson.

A team that’s coming together but also knows there’s still work to do.

Senior forward Hunter Acker said: “Everyone’s kind of been together, everyone’s beating each other. I think we’ve kind of started to separate ourselves which is big. But, in the end we want to beat the teams in the east but first we have to beat the teams in the west. I think we’re doing what we can right now, so it’s been good.”

With eyes on big things happening, they know there can’t be any complacency

“Anytime you have success right out of the gate it is very stressful. You don’t want the kids to get lazy and kind of fall back to where we started in the season,” said BHS Head Coach Wes Carr. “We’d like to continue to make improvements as the season rolls on.”

Because it doesn’t get any easier for the Demons.

Carr said: “Every team in the West Region this year has the opportunity to beat the other team. So, the boys can’t take a day off or a practice off. They have to continue to push themselves.”

