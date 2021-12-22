Advertisement

All schools in North Dakota pass compliance report

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the State Automated Reporting System (STARS), all North Dakota schools received a perfect score for compliance for this year.

Schools need to pass certain requirements in order to become eligible for state aid. Some of those include that all teachers are licensed or approved to teach; the school meets curricular requirements identified by law and the school meets safety requirements determined by the state fire marshal.

The compliance report is completed once a year.

In the 2016-17 year Forest River in Fordville and Squaw Gap on the North Dakota-Montana border near Sidney were not approved.

Three schools were not in compliance for the 2015-16 school year. St. Ann’s in Belcourt, Forest River and Squaw Gap.

According to the North Dakota Department of Instruction, St. Ann’s and Forest River did not feel comfortable submitting the report in good faith because all staff wasn’t not highly qualified.

Squaw Gap has been on and off the list for population reasons.

