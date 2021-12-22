Advertisement

Air company in Bismarck offers personal flights to see Christmas lights

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Christmas on the way, you might be spending time decorating, wrapping presents, or watching favorite holiday movies. But, if you’re looking for an unusual holiday experience, there’s one way you could celebrate Christmas from the same view Angels see on High.

It’s a special experience to see Bismarck from the sky.

The Gierszewski family checked out the Christmas lights from the comfort of a four-seater airplane.

“It’s just an awesome way to see our city and the lights were just an extra,” said Lee Gierszewski.

They might’ve been an extra for Lee, but as for his five-year-old-daughter’s favorite part?

“Looking at Christmas lights,” said five-year-old Karina.

Lee and Dianna wanted to surprise their daughter this year and they think they were successful.

“She had her nose glued to the window the whole time,” said Lee.

One thing the Gierszewskis loved was that they got to personalize their flight.

“They actually flew over our house, we got to see our house and our neighbors’ house. So that was really awesome,” said Dianna Gierszewski.

“It’s just neat, you know,” said Lee.

Flights are available every night through Christmas, and they still have openings available.

The Gierszewskis flew through Executive Air in Bismarck. They offer 30-minute flights and can accommodate as many as three people per flight. If you’d like to know more about flying to see Christmas lights, visit executive-air.com.

