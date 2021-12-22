30 years of Christmas greetings: Bismarck family sends over-the-top holiday cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Social media has allowed us to stay connected with friends and family all year long, so many people have stopped sending Christmas cards and letters.

But, one Bismarck family still makes creating the yearly card a priority and they’ve got no plans to stop anytime soon.

For the past 30 years, the Helgeson family has been sharing their yearly news – good and bad – with what some might say is an over-the-top Christmas card.

It’s Christmas card time at the Helgeson’s. Taylor and Sydney are in charge of stuffing and addressing the cards.

“I get to put their little mailing sticker on,” said Sydney.

It’s a yearly tradition.

“It’s something we look forward to every year,” added Taylor.

This family tradition began long before the girls were born.

Trish and Christian sent their first Christmas letter in 1992.

“They were black and white! I was just trying to be creative, and it was really simple,” recalled Trish.

Looking back on the past 30 years of holiday greetings, the cards have evolved and become anything but simple.

Each year, Trish picks a new theme. There have been school yearbook themes, pageants, selfies, cassette tapes even Dr. Suess inspired cards. This “I Spy” card from 2006 is a family favorite.

“I like that one because it’s different every year. You got a look back at it and still try to find some of the items,” said Sydney.

“I love the Facebook one because it was my idea,” added Taylor.

Each card brings back family memories.

“One year I actually broke my arm during the photo shoot,” Sydney remembered.

This year’s theme: the Game of Life.

“I love the Bitmojis on the inside. That’s my favorite part,” said Taylor.

Trish’s favorite part is the story these cards tell. It is the story of her family, the highs and the lows.

“It’s been a nice way to document all of our all of our happenings of our lives and all of our memories through the years,” said Trish.

Memories forever preserved in the most creative way possible.

Trish’s husband, Christian, is patiently waiting for the year they just send a photo. Trish says that’s not likely to happen. Ever.

