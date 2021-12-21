Advertisement

Vikings beat Bears 17-9 as penalties, mistakes hurt Chicago

Kene Nwangwu (26) de los Vikings de Minnesota corre con el balón en el partido contra los Bears...
Kene Nwangwu (26) de los Vikings de Minnesota corre con el balón en el partido contra los Bears de Chicago, el 20 de diciembre de 2021 en Chicago. Los Vikings ganaron 17-9. (AP Foto/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears wasted a solid performance by their depleted defense in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Teez Tabor and Trevis Gipson were whistled for 15-yard penalties on a key Minnesota scoring drive in the third quarter, part of a flag-filled eighth loss in nine games for Chicago. Tabor was part of a patchwork secondary for Chicago after cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson joined safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns on the team’s sizeable reserve/COVID-19 list.

