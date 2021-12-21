Standing Rock Elementary students spread Christmas cheer with carols, gift baskets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This time of year, we talk a lot about how it’s better to give than to receive.

In Fort Yates, a group of elementary students is doing more than just talking about it. Members of the Night Lights after-school program are following through and spreading Christmas cheer to those who might just need it the most.

Kai Hollow is excited to deliver Christmas baskets. They are filled with everything from food and socks to handmade cards and ornaments. Those handmade items are what the third-grader likes most.

“I just like drawing and painting,” she explained.

Shei is one of about 75 Standing Rock Elementary students who will deliver these baskets to the elders in Fort Yates.

“It will be nice helping elderly,” said Hollow.

“The elders because they’re getting old and sometimes, they don’t get a gift,” added fifth-grader Caleb Eagle.

Each basket is delivered with a song, a smile and warm Christmas wishes.

“They’re wonderful,” said Leonard Village Center, who received a gift from the kids.

It was exactly what he needed to this Christmas.

“I’m a bachelor. No kids and whatever. So, I like kids. They made me smile,” he said.

Smiles like his are contagious and make these kids sing a little louder, and that makes their teacher smile too.

“Our students here are very, very generous, not just with material things, but with everything else. So, I’m very proud of them,” said Richelle Condon, who oversees the Night Lights after-school program.

She hopes that sharing these gift baskets and Christmas carols might instill a love for helping others that lasts even longer than the holiday season.

Many of the items in the gift baskets were donated by local businesses on Standing Rock.

