Passwords added to ensure released Glasser Images galleries stay in correct hands

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the fallout of Glasser Images sudden shutdown has not been a “pretty picture.”

Jack Glasser, the owner of the Bismarck-based event photography business, has been embroiled in legal disputes since he shuttered his doors which meant that clients who had relied on the company for event photos had to wait to see when and if they would get their pictures. The latest development has been the release of portfolios to clients, but the process hasn’t been smooth for everyone.

Through a corporate giving program called Galleries for Good, ShootProof has been working to connect Glasser Images clients with their cherished memories, if the original photographer was paid by Glasser or approves release of the photos.

When the business’ doors shut in October, many worried they’d never see their photos. Now, clients have taken to social media with a new worry: the photos they receive are not theirs. Some say they think it’s a virus, others fear their private photos have been shared.

ShootProof says they’re looking into it.

“The good news is so far we’ve not found any evidence of these emails going to anyone that didn’t previously have access to that gallery via Glasser Images. So that’s encouraging, but of course this stuff is important. We are continuing to monitor and address specific questions from clients as they arise,” said James Scott, COO for Foreground and VP customer success for ShootProof.

Friday, password requirements were added to each portfolio by ShootProof to ensure that only the correct individuals can access each gallery.

The company has reactivated more than 3,000 galleries and say dozens of families have already begun processing and printing their photos.

“We understand intrinsically the passion and the emotion that goes into documenting life’s events. Both from the perspective of families and from the perspective of photographers. So, when we heard about the Glasser situation we really wanted to find a way to try to help,” added Scott.

Released images will remain available to download for one year.

The attorney for Glasser Images has not responded to Your News Leader’s request for comment.

