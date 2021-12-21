Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma to run for second & final term

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma announced Tuesday that he will run for a second and final term for mayor.

Sipma said: “If re-elected this this would be my final term as Mayor. The part-time elected leadership position is especially demanding. One final four year term would be enough to meet numerous important milestones for our community and do so with the energy and fervor that is necessary for the position.”

Sipma has served as Mayor of Minot since June 26, 2018.

