Infectious disease expert: ‘realistic scenario for setting up field hospitals’ in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed the state’s first cases of the Omicron variant Monday, indicating another wave of COVID might impact North Dakota as we welcome the new year.

The Omicron variant originated in South Africa and, as of today, has spread at least as far as North Dakota.

Health officials say with flu season here and Omicron looming on the horizon, hospitals throughout the state might be forced to take extreme measures.

Infectious disease experts in Bismarck say this winter might be worse than last year for patient hospitalizations.

“I think people need to be prepared for another rough winter. And the reason why I say that is not so much because Omicron is around the corner and potentially going to cause another surge, but it turns out, there’s more information now that influenza is coming on back,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, infectious disease specialist for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Last year, influenza cases were way down due to social distancing and masks. This year, influenza is back to pre-pandemic levels, and so are multiple strains of COVID.

“The confounding factor here has been COVID, so on any given day, anywhere to 30 to about 40 percent of our patients tend to be COVID. So those are patients in any other year we hadn’t seen,” said Mike Delfs, CEO at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mateo says another spike in COVID cases alongside flu cases could cause hospitals to take “extreme measures.”

“If there’s a lot more illness from the influenza strain, from the Omicron variant, then we may wind up having a more realistic scenario for setting up field hospitals,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says that situation is possible because hospitals and clinics are already strained to “near maximum.”

Both Dr. Mateo and Mike Delfs emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot, especially with the holidays and family gatherings coming up. They both say the impacts of contracting COVID are greatly diminished if you get the booster.

