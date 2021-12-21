ND GOP turmoil: infighting among party leadership over controversial meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several state GOP leaders held a press conference Monday explaining their dissatisfaction with the Republican party. They’re upset about what they say was an illegitimate vote that took place on Saturday.

As Your News Leader reported this weekend, a Republican State Committee meeting took place behind closed doors at the GOP headquarters in Bismarck on Saturday. At the meeting, seven district chairs and National Committeewoman Lori Hinz staged a walkout in protest of who was allowed to vote at the meeting.

“We civilly tried numerous times, I personally had phone calls with them prior to it. I told them, we don’t need this in our state and in our party. Remember, we’re all Republicans, right? We’re all Republicans. We’re all North Dakota Republicans,” said Jay Lundeen, district 40 chairman, who walked out of the meeting on Saturday.

In response to the press conference, State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer said the process by which the appointed chairmen were selected was fair and thorough. He also said the meeting was actually postponed by a month because, due to redistricting, 25% of district chairmen wouldn’t have been eligible.

“In appointing those eight, we gave the district’s representation. How I chose those individuals was to call elected members of those districts, to ask them to sit in those positions as temporary chairs or to tell me who would be a good choice. All of those individuals stayed. The eight that left the meeting disenfranchised their voters who elected them to be there,” said Schafer.

When asked if there would be disciplinary recourse by the party for the eight board members that walked out, Schafer said, “we’ll see.”

