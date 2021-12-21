Contractors approved for Minot recycling transfer station, new city hall reconstruction

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council on Monday night approved contracting bids for a pair of major upcoming projects that have been long discussed by both the council and the community.

The council approved a roughly $4.2 million bid to Rolac Construction, Inc., for the construction of a new recycling transfer station.

The council also approved a bid of just over $9.5 million to Rolac Contracting, Inc., for the reconstruction of what will be the new Minot City Hall.

Meanwhile, the council tabled discussion on what to do with the Anne Street Bridge, as the pedestrian bridge is near where phase MI-6 of the flood protection project.

The council will take up the issue at a later meeting.

