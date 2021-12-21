Advertisement

Class-B basketball polls as of 12/20/21

Class B Basketball Poll
Class B Basketball Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Opening the season with wins over then number one Enderlin and then 4th ranked Beulah has vaulted Four Winds-Minnewauken to the top of the Class-B boys basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Kindred moves to the top of the Class-B Girls Basketball poll.

3rd Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan — (16) — 2-0 Record — 160 pts — Last Week: 3

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley — 2-0 Record — 136 pts — Last Week: 7

3. Kindred — 2-1 Record — 123 pts — Last Week: 1

4. North Border — 2-0 Record — 100 pts — Last Week: 6

5. Enderlin — 1-2 Record — 86 pts — Last Week: 2

6. Beulah — 0-1 Record — 68 pts — Last Week: 4

7. Dunseith — 4-0 Record — 67 pts — Last Week: 8

8. Flasher — 3-0 Record — 48 pts — Last Week: 9-TIE

9. Bowman County — 4-0 Record — 26 pts — Last Week: NR

10. Ellendale — 2-0 Record — 22 pts — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (1-1), Central Cass (3-0), Powers Lake (3-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0), Trenton (2-0), Harvey-Wells County (3-1)

4th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (14) — 7-0 Record — 158 pts — Last Week: 2

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 6-0 Record — 141 pts — Last Week: 3

3. Grafton — 5-1 Record — 106 pts — Last Week: 6

4. Linton-HMB — 5-0 Record — 105 pts — Last Week: 4

5. Central Cass — 5-1 Record — 101 pts — Last Week: 1

6. Thompson — 5-0 Record — 90 pts — Last Week: 5

7. Shiloh Christian — 6-0 Record — 71 pts — Last Week: 8

8. Rugby — 6-0 Record — 39 pts — Last Week: 9

9. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 6-0 Record — 21 pts — Last Week: NR

10. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 4-1 Record — 16 pts — Last Week: 7

Others receiving votes: Garrison (7-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (6-0), Cavalier (6-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (6-0).

