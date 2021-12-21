Burgum appoints PSC member Brian Kroshus to be ND’s next tax commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced Brian Kroshus as North Dakota’s next state tax commissioner.

Kroshus will replace Ryan Rauschenberger as tax commissioner, effective Jan. 3. Rauschenberger has served in that capacity since 2014 and resigned due to an alcohol-related incident in November.

Kroshus served as an executive manager for Lee Enterprises from 1997 to 2017. That same year he was appointed by Burgum to the Public Service Commission.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the highly capable team in the Office of State Tax Commissioner and look forward to serving North Dakota citizens in this new capacity,” Kroshus said. “Treating taxpayers with fairness, transparency and efficiency will be my top priority, understanding that this office and its duties are administered with the people’s money. We’ll also continue to work across state government and with our tribal and private sector partners to create and maintain a stable tax and regulatory environment that will support economic growth and prosperity for all.”

“With his combination of private sector experience in leading a complex business operation and public sector experience in looking out for the best interests of consumers, Brian Kroshus is well-suited to fairly and effectively administer the tax laws of North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for his outstanding service to our citizens as a public service commissioner and look forward to his continued commitment to taxpayers as state tax commissioner.”

Kroshus will serve out the remaining year of Rauschenberger’s unexpired four-year term.

