Bismarck man to serve four years for shaken baby case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been sentenced for felony child abuse.

Law enforcement say in November 2020, they responded to a report by hospital workers that a baby in the care of 37-year-old Delaurence Monsegue was suffering seizures and had a traumatic brain injury.

They say Monsegue had been the only one home with the four-month-old when she became stiff and unresponsive.

According to the affidavit, Monsegue admitted to shaking the baby, but also said she may have fallen and hit her head.

Monday, Monsegue pleaded guilty to the charge of child abuse with permanent loss or impairment. District court judge Douglas Bahr sentenced him to first serve four years.

He will also have to complete anger management and a parenting class and register as an offender against children.

The baby suffered 80% vision loss and brain injury.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.