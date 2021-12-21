360-gallon crude spill reported near Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An oil spill has been reported in McKenzie County.

State oil and gas experts say a well operated by Ovintiv spilled roughly 360 barrels of crude oil 1 mile north of Watford City on Sunday.

The cause of the spill was due to equipment failure. The state oil and gas division says all the oil has been contained and recovered.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.