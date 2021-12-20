Zap man to see three months behind bars for animal cruelty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty and has been sentenced.

In February, Mercer County deputies say they found 15 dead horses, 11 dead foals and fetuses, a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition, and four dead lambs on the property of Shanan Weigum.

Deputies say some animals on the property were found in another corral in good shape with adequate food and water. Weigum owned those animals but was paid by another owner to care for the horses.

Monday, Weigum pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. South Central District judge Cynthia Feland sentenced him to three years with two years and nine months suspended and credit for 10 days served.

Weigum must also pay $76,000 in restitution.

