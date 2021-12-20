Williston High School’s girls basketball coach removed from position

WILLISTON, N.D. - Rex Causey has been removed as Williston High School’s girls basketball coach after being hired just last year to lead the program.

In his first season, the Lady Coyotes went winless, being outscored 1,606 to 674. It was announced earlier this month that due to low roster numbers that Williston would not have a varsity team.

However, an ongoing investigation into Causey’s coaching behavior may also play a role in that decision.

Causey was investigated twice by Human Resources and former Superintendent Jeff Thake at the end of the season. The district received numerous complaints filed by players and parents accusing Causey of being inappropriate, emotionally abusive, and bullying in nature. Causey said during the investigation that there was a lot of miscommunication throughout the season.

Both reports stated that Causey did not violate any policies. In the report by human resources, it states there “is a lot of angst amongst the players and that the team could benefit from Mr. Causey incorporating more team-building exercises,” and that “Mr. Causey needs to clearly communicate to his players and parents throughout the season what his expectations are for the player, the parents, the team, and himself.”

As to why Causey was removed this month, Activities Director Robert Conley said, “It is in the best interest of our girls basketball program that a coaching change is made.”

Conley had no comment on the investigations.

