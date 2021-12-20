Will the direct flight from Las Vegas to Williston return in 2022?

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - This year, the city of Williston announced that they achieved their long-awaited goal of adding a popular, low-cost flight to their airport. Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines provided seasonal service to Las Vegas from September to November, and now the question is will it return next year?

Prior to the announcement that Williston would add a direct flight to Las Vegas in June, you probably haven’t heard of “Sun Country,” but the brand has been well received by those who flew out of XWA.

“The tickets round-trip were the most affordable tickets I’ve ever had so it left us more money to be able to spend during our trip,” said Whitney Hergert of Alexander, ND.

Affordability and convivence for those in northwestern North Dakota were why people said they liked having the flight. Now, as temperatures get colder, some are still wishing it was available.

“They were just here for a short time, so I don’t think a lot of people had the chance yet to take them, but if they could be here a little bit longer, I think a lot more people would take advantage of it,” said Lynn Stevens of Williston, ND.

Talks between XWA and Sun Country continue as they look towards next year. While not directly saying they would be back next year, officials with the airline were happy with how the numbers looked.

“The customer counts were consistent with our expectations, but the support that we were able to get from the local community was really integral to the success of the services,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines chief revenue officer.

Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas said he believes the flight will be back in 2022, with the long-term goal of making this a year-long flight. He added that working on name recognition and word-of-mouth are going to be essential towards making XWA to Vegas a permanent addition.

Whitney says stronger winter destinations such as Florida and Cancun tie up their fleet and that the pandemic did not factor into Williston’s flight schedule.

