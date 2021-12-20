Advertisement

Will the direct flight from Las Vegas to Williston return in 2022?

Sun Country Airlines plane leaving Williston Airport
Sun Country Airlines plane leaving Williston Airport(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - This year, the city of Williston announced that they achieved their long-awaited goal of adding a popular, low-cost flight to their airport. Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines provided seasonal service to Las Vegas from September to November, and now the question is will it return next year?

Prior to the announcement that Williston would add a direct flight to Las Vegas in June, you probably haven’t heard of “Sun Country,” but the brand has been well received by those who flew out of XWA.

“The tickets round-trip were the most affordable tickets I’ve ever had so it left us more money to be able to spend during our trip,” said Whitney Hergert of Alexander, ND.

Affordability and convivence for those in northwestern North Dakota were why people said they liked having the flight. Now, as temperatures get colder, some are still wishing it was available.

“They were just here for a short time, so I don’t think a lot of people had the chance yet to take them, but if they could be here a little bit longer, I think a lot more people would take advantage of it,” said Lynn Stevens of Williston, ND.

Talks between XWA and Sun Country continue as they look towards next year. While not directly saying they would be back next year, officials with the airline were happy with how the numbers looked.

“The customer counts were consistent with our expectations, but the support that we were able to get from the local community was really integral to the success of the services,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines chief revenue officer.

Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas said he believes the flight will be back in 2022, with the long-term goal of making this a year-long flight. He added that working on name recognition and word-of-mouth are going to be essential towards making XWA to Vegas a permanent addition.

Whitney says stronger winter destinations such as Florida and Cancun tie up their fleet and that the pandemic did not factor into Williston’s flight schedule.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
state GOP committee meeting
Walkout takes place at closed-door ND GOP special meeting
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Layne Johs
Case for Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking ring moved to federal court

Latest News

City of Bismarck receives $900,000 grant to fight opioid epidemic
Kevin Luke and Michael Swan
Felony jury trial set for Michigan man accused of conspiring to deliver drugs in Bismarck
ND state revenue above forecast
North Dakota state revenue well ahead of projections
Omicron variant of COVID-19
NDDOH announces first cases of Omicron variant in the state