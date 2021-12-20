UND’s petroleum engineering program receives Outstanding Achievement Award by American Petroleum Institute

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of North Dakota’s state-of-the-art drilling and completion lab was given a prestigious award this month.

The Williston Basin Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute awarded the facility and the program with the Outstanding Achievement Award, recognizing it for the significant impact it has on the region. The lab, which is located at the former Minnkota Power building, gives students an opportunity to participate in operations similar to what workers experience in the Bakken. Department Chair Dr. Vamegh Rasouli said this is a prestigious award and a great honor.

“This is to me, truly one of the top types of award that you can receive in the oil and gas industry and this is the most prestigious one I will say. Getting this means a lot to the department,” said Rasouli.

The lab is highlighted by one of the largest drilling simulators in the world. Rasouli said he hopes to see the installation of the machine completed in a couple of months.

