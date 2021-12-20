Students receive gifts through Sanford Cares backpack giveaway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A very special giveaway to 60 students at Myhre Elementary and more at others schools through the Sanford Cares backpack giveaway.

They received snacks, toys, a gift card, a backpack and a stuffed animal.

Diamond Dahl, “Her name is Precious.”

Ryder Dehne said: “When I get home I’m gonna teach him some tricks to do, and then I might play house and he’s gonna be my pet. I might play with him for a little bit.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out the gifts during a student assembly, along with help from Buddy the Elf. Gifts were also given to teachers and instructional aides.

“So in the backpacks they had a stuffed animal, which the kids absolutely loved, beef jerky, some fidgets, some mittens; there was also a $25 gift card for Dan’s, which I think will be very helpful for our Myhre families during the holiday season,” said Melissa Mutschler.

Sanford donated the backpacks, and Dan’s Supermarkets contributed $25 gift cards.

