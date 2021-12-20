Advertisement

Students receive gifts through Sanford Cares backpack giveaway

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A very special giveaway to 60 students at Myhre Elementary and more at others schools through the Sanford Cares backpack giveaway.

They received snacks, toys, a gift card, a backpack and a stuffed animal.

Diamond Dahl, “Her name is Precious.”

Ryder Dehne said: “When I get home I’m gonna teach him some tricks to do, and then I might play house and he’s gonna be my pet. I might play with him for a little bit.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out the gifts during a student assembly, along with help from Buddy the Elf. Gifts were also given to teachers and instructional aides.

“So in the backpacks they had a stuffed animal, which the kids absolutely loved, beef jerky, some fidgets, some mittens; there was also a $25 gift card for Dan’s, which I think will be very helpful for our Myhre families during the holiday season,” said Melissa Mutschler.

Sanford donated the backpacks, and Dan’s Supermarkets contributed $25 gift cards.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
state GOP committee meeting
Walkout takes place at closed-door ND GOP special meeting
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Video/image courtesy: Trudy DeCoteau Larkins
Sailor surprises mom with homecoming in Minot

Latest News

Layne Johs
Case for Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking ring moved to federal court
Christmas Gift Backpacks
Christmas Gift Backpacks
10PM Sportscast - 12/19/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/19/21
Christmas Gifts
Freedom Prison Ministries helps North Dakota incarcerated inmates give Christmas presents to family