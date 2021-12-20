North Dakota state revenue well ahead of projections

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota state revenue is looking good five months into a two-year budget cycle with general fund revenues 10% ahead of the Legislature’s forecast.

That’s about $106 million, according to an update to North Dakota lawmakers last week.

State budget director Joe Morrissette told a legislative panel last week that it’s “a very positive story,” but said a single negative month could quickly wipe that away. He also noted the forecast was conservative.

Oil prices are averaging about 30% above what was forecast. That’s a boost for oil taxes, a big part of the state budget. Sales taxes, the biggest part of general fund revenue, are about 11% ahead of forecast.

Meanwhile, the state’s emergency fund — intended to offset revenue shortfalls — is at a near-record $750 million.

