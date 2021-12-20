Motorcycle club donates Strider bikes to McIntosh school

MCINTOSH, S.D. - Learning to ride a bike is a rite of passage for kids, and something most of us take for granted.

But there are some kids who might never get the chance to learn to ride a bike.

Maybe they can’t afford a bike, or just never had the opportunity.

A group called “All Kids Bike” is working to change that.

It’s a national movement to establish learn to ride programs into public schools. The program relies on donated bikes.

And that’s where the good news comes in. Through “All Kids Bike,” and the generosity of a motorcycle club, all kids in McIntosh, S.D. will now learn to bike.

This home video captured a pretty exciting moment for kids at McIntosh school.

The Bellator Titan’s Northeast Chapter surprised the kids with 25 strider bikes.

“We’re just trying to create more two wheeled enthusiasts,” said Scott Hagan, a member of the Bellator Titan’s Northeast Chapter.

The group raised more than $6,000 to purchase 25 kids’ bikes and one adult size. They’ll stay with the school and be used in P.E. classes for kids in preschool through second grade.

“I’m happy I can ride,” said kindergartener Braelyn Schneider.

“I’m excited they might be a track and field day,” added first grader Henry Nehl.

“I love those bikes and they’re so fun,” said kindergartener Cecelia Brown Otter.

The school’s goal is to have every child biking with confidence by the end of second grade.

“It teaches it teaches a lot of large motor skills and develops muscles,” explained McIntosh school superintendent Tiffay Assman. “Also, it’s great just to also learn another way to have fun.”

For some of these kids, it’s a chance to learn something new.

“Some of them were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never been on a bike before.’ And so, they’re super pumped about it,” said Kaydra Jaragoske, McIntosh elementary P.E. teacher.

“We have children who not everybody has an opportunity to ride a bike and develop their balance and coordination skills,” added Assman.

Skills they’ll keep forever. Because, as they say, it’s like riding a bike: once you learn, you never forget.

McIntosh is the third school the Bellator Titans have donated bikes to. They’re already working on plans to help another school.

You can learn more about their group on Facebook; just search Bellator Titan’s North East Chapter.

And you can learn more about All Kids Bike on their website, allkidsbike.org

