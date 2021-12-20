Meet the recipient of the Lance P. Sijan Award at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The saying goes “Only the best come North.”

One airman at Minot Air Force Base now has one of Air Force’s most prestigious honors to back that up.

Joe Skurzewski spoke with SMSgt. Jeffrey Brown, winner of the Lance P. Sijan Award, on what the honor means to him.

The Air Force honors some of its top leaders with the Lance P. Sijan award. SMSgt. Jeffrey Brown, the Ops Flight Superintendent for the CE Squadron on Minot Air Force Base, can now call himself a recipient. He said they surprised him with the honor.

“And they just made mention ‘What’s better than Global Strike Command?’ and then bam they’re like

‘You’re the Air Force recipient of the Lance P. Sijan,” said Brown.

Brown was nominated for his service both stateside and overseas, having been deployed to Kuwait during parts of 2020 and 2021. He says learning of the honor filled him with a great sense of pride.

“The feeling that overcame me at that moment, what an honor to be able to represent my civil engineer Warbull family, and my Marauder Bulls downrange, that’s what truly hit me,” he said.

The award is named after the late Captain Lance P. Sijan, of Milwaukee, who was shot down over Laos in the Vietnam War, and survived behind enemy lines for several weeks, before his capture. He refused to give away secrets, despite being tortured.

“Escaping, surviving for 45 days, crawling across treacherous terrain, this dude was a hero,” said Brown.

Brown is from a small town in South Carolina, and the military has brought him and his family all over the country. He says he’s relied on their support for his successes as an airman.

“My wife Suzanne, I feel like she’s just that steady rock and the steady ear to listen to when I come home stressed,” he said.

Carrying on a legacy of leadership, for the airmen of Team Minot.

Capt. Lance P. Sijan was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his action as a prisoner of war by then-President Gerald Ford.

More information on Sijan can be found here.

Congrats to SMSgt Brown!

