Freedom Prison Ministries helps North Dakota incarcerated inmates give Christmas presents to family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Freedom Prison Ministries is helping incarcerated woman in North Dakota reconnect with family for the holidays. The program allows prisoners to give presents to their children through the Angel Tree program. Volunteers also give a gift card so the child can enjoy a Christmas dinner.

The goal of the program is to help a parent rebuild their relationship with their child, so they don’t have to start from scratch once they are released.

“Children always want to go back to their parent, they always want their parent to be clean, they always their parent to come for them, right? They’ve been abandoned, they want their parent to love them. Like, that’s what we want from God, right,” said Freedom Prison Ministries organizer Renee Zahn.

This is the 23rd year that Freedom Prison Ministries has done the Angel Tree program.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.