Legacy Sabers girls basketball looking to improve this season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy is in Dickinson on Tuesday finishing the pre-Christmas part of the WDA basketball schedule. The girls team is searching for a little more consistency after they graduated a ton of talent off last year’s roster.

The Legacy Girls Basketball team started this winter with a lot of roles to fill. In the initial weeks, the Sabers are 2-1, with wins over Fargo North and Watford City. Though a winning record, there are some things to figure out.

“You know we still have a way to go. We have a group that works hard, but we’re still trying to find which piece fits the puzzle this year,” said Jim Petrik, Legacy head coach. “But it starts with practice and effort, and hopefully, we can have some kids step up. We can start making some improvements because it’s been kind of a slow start for us this year,”

Seven seniors graduated, so the returners came in knowing it would take some time.

“A lot of girls who haven’t had that experience, so we had a lot of teaching points to be made, and just picking them up,” said Breena Sand, Legacy senior. “We knew there were going to be some mistakes, and just having their backs was a huge thing we needed to do for them. I think we need to lock in defensively, I know we have a very strong transition game, so if we can shut down teams and shut down their offense, and push the ball up the court, I think that could help us be successful.”

Success for the Sabers may need to come on the floor, but for them, it starts in the classroom.

“The best thing for us has been film. We’re showing the girls film most days, saying, ‘Hey, film doesn’t lie, these are the changes we need to make to be better.’ It’s a good thing the state tournament isn’t next week, we have a few months to get better,” said Petrik.

With the time to work at it and a good mindset, coach Petrik thinks this team has the right outlook.

“We have a great group. They don’t complain, they want to get better, we want to work, and we’re just pretty young. We have the right mentality I think for getting better. It’s just learning and accepting and trying to find which pieces fit where,” Petrik added.

