Advertisement

Felony jury trial set for Michigan man accused of conspiring to deliver drugs in Bismarck

Kevin Luke and Michael Swan
Kevin Luke and Michael Swan(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess and deliver fentanyl in Burleigh County.

The Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers say in October a woman told them Kevin Luke, 31, and his uncle Michael Swan, 54, were responsible for providing her fentanyl pills to use and sell.

Prosecutors say that law enforcement has prior familiarity with Kevin Luke and Michael Swan as “fentanyl traffickers from Michigan.” They claim that the men made multiple bus trips to Bismarck and brought thousands of pills into the area.

In November, the court ordered a psychological evaluation for Swan before proceeding in his case.

Luke waived a preliminary hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty to his charge.

South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig set Luke’s felony jury trial for April 5th.

Luke has an additional charge of possession for a different October search of Luke’s Bismarck hotel room that revealed nine grams of fentanyl and $8,000.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
state GOP committee meeting
Walkout takes place at closed-door ND GOP special meeting
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Layne Johs
Case for Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking ring moved to federal court

Latest News

City of Bismarck receives $900,000 grant to fight opioid epidemic
ND state revenue above forecast
North Dakota state revenue well ahead of projections
Sun Country Airlines plane leaving Williston Airport
Will the direct flight from Las Vegas to Williston return in 2022?
Omicron variant of COVID-19
NDDOH announces first cases of Omicron variant in the state