Felony jury trial set for Michigan man accused of conspiring to deliver drugs in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess and deliver fentanyl in Burleigh County.

The Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers say in October a woman told them Kevin Luke, 31, and his uncle Michael Swan, 54, were responsible for providing her fentanyl pills to use and sell.

Prosecutors say that law enforcement has prior familiarity with Kevin Luke and Michael Swan as “fentanyl traffickers from Michigan.” They claim that the men made multiple bus trips to Bismarck and brought thousands of pills into the area.

In November, the court ordered a psychological evaluation for Swan before proceeding in his case.

Luke waived a preliminary hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty to his charge.

South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig set Luke’s felony jury trial for April 5th.

Luke has an additional charge of possession for a different October search of Luke’s Bismarck hotel room that revealed nine grams of fentanyl and $8,000.

