District looks forward after voters pass historic Minot Public Schools bond issue

MINOT, N.D. – The work has just begun for Minot Public School District after voters passed a historic bond for the city.

The district hopes to get construction going as soon as possible on the new 9-12 high school building on North Hill, the new athletic complex, and remodeling of Magic City and Central Campuses.

The timeline is to get kids into the new school and transition central campus to a middle school at the start of fall of 2024.

MPS has already completed schematics for the new building.

“We move into design and development phase where we finalize those drawings, all the way up to construction drawing and bid packets to get work rolling this spring,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, Minot Public School’s superintendent.

Also in the coming months, the district will start to look at naming the new high school, picking a mascot, and finding school colors, as well as some of the logistics of the addition.

“We have too look at attendance boundaries. We have to figure out who feeds into which middle school, which middles schools feed into which high school. this is a situation we have not had in Minot,” said Vollmer.

Renovations at both current high school campuses will have to take place during summer, when school is not in session. Crews will work year-round at the North Hill location.

