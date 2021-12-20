City of Bismarck receives $900,000 grant to fight opioid epidemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is receiving a large grant from the justice department to fight the opioid epidemic.

$900,000 dollars will help Bismarck police partner with the Heartview Foundation and Sanford Health Emergency Medical Professionals to connect opioid users with medication-assisted treatment and recovery support services.

The city’s application for the grant says about half of all reported drug overdose deaths from 2018 involved opioids.

