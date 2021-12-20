Case for Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking ring moved to federal court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has dismissed the charges against a Bismarck man accused of leading a drug trafficking ring so that the case can proceed federally.

Law enforcement arrested 27-year-old Layne Johs in November after they say he was involved in trafficking more than 3,000 oxycodone pills between Phoenix, Ariz., and Bismarck. Investigators say digital evidence, interviews and physical evidence led them to believe Johs was a “kingpin” drug trafficker.

“Kingpin” is a term laid out in the federal Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute that can dictate the mandatory minimum sentence and legal proceedings.

Monday, Judge Douglas Bahr dismissed Johs’ charges of leading a criminal association, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver and reckless endangerment because Johs is subject to federal prosecution arising from the same circumstances.

Johs is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

