Bus Pass Challenge gives to students in need in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – To help students who struggle with transportation, the Minot Area Community Foundation is helping give back in a big way.

Through the Power Of The Purse Giving Circle, donations are being collected to purchase more than 360 one-month bus passes to be given to Minot Public Schools.

Power of the Purse will match donations up to just over $5,000.

Jim Hill Middle School sees a large number of students who need help with transportation to and from school.

“Sometimes a kid can’t focus in class, or they’re worrying about how they are going to get home and so if we can just help alleviate that a little bit so that they can be immersed in their learning experience and be a kid. No kid should have to worry about how to get to and from anywhere,” said Staci Kenney with the Minot Area Community Foundation.

The challenge will go through the end of January.

To donate or learn more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.