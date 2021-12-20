Advertisement

Bridgewater injured in Bengals’ 15-10 victory over Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during...
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos 15-10 Sunday in a showdown of teams fighting to stay in the logjammed AFC playoff chase.

The Bengals didn’t get their usual offensive production, but the defense stepped up big and thwarted Denver’s great ground game.

The Broncos lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a head injury and he was carted off the field and hospitalized. They say he’s doing OK but will stay overnight for observation.

Khalid Kareem snatched the ball out of backup Drew Lock’s hands on second-and-goal from the Cincinnati 9 to spark the Bengals’ victory.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
state GOP committee meeting
Walkout takes place at closed-door ND GOP special meeting
Nara Ramen
Bismarck to get its first Ramen shop
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Bison
NDSU wins 20-14 against JMU, Bison head to Frisco

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball for a fourth quarter touchdown...
Packers clinch division after Ravens’ 2-point try fails
5PM Sportscast 12/19/21
6PM Sportscast 12/19/21
sports 12/18/21
10PM Sportscast 12/18/21
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates with outside linebacker Darius...
Taylor helps Wentz and Colts turn table on Patriots with 27-17 victory