Volunteers lay more than 7,700 wreaths at ND Veteran’s Cemetery for Wreaths Across America event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1,500 people gathered to lay wreaths at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery Saturday for the Annual Wreaths Across America event.

“Merry Christmas. Thank you for your sacrifice,” said Joseph Keegan.

The Keegan family is one of thousands honoring veterans this Christmas season. Each person is here to place wreaths on graves, knowing what the veterans have done for this country.

”It’s such a good feeling to see everybody out here and supporting the veterans, even though they’re no longer here with us and sharing their legacy they’ve left behind,” said Terri McArthur.

The Wreaths Across America event has been going on at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery since 2006. While the ceremony was shortened because of the frigid temperatures, thousands of people still came out to take part.

“We’re proud of that, that no matter what’s happening with the weather, pandemics, whatever they may be, we find some way for that mission to continue,” said Lt. Col. Sean Johnson.

It is important to remember that each grave is a person that has served this country. For some headstones, the wreath-laying may be the only visit the graves get for the year.

“Every tombstone has a story, and every tombstone has a sacrifice. And it’s not only just the veteran, but the family that’s associated with them,” said Jim Nelson.

Though the event may seem simple, Kevin Iverson, the Wreaths Across America coordinator, says the benefit is “threefold.”

”To remember those veterans who have served, honor those individuals who are serving, to teach children the value of freedom. It’s a three-pronged approach,” said Iverson.

Iverson says the event takes a lot of effort to coordinate. Local organizations and even private citizens help to set the event up so that everyone can enjoy it.

Around 7,700 wreaths were laid at the cemetery. Wreaths Across America plans to perform the full ceremony next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.