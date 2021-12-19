Advertisement

Taylor helps Wentz and Colts turn table on Patriots with 27-17 victory

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates with outside linebacker Darius...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates with outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yarder with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts seal a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

The Colts (8-6) solidified their playoff hopes by winning for the fifth time in six games — and ending an eight-game losing streak to the rival Patriots (9-5).

Taylor has run for a touchdown in 11 straight games to tie Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the longest streak in franchise history.

New England had won seven straight and started the weekend in the top spot of the AFC playoff chase. But the Patriots could not overcome a 20-0 deficit because of too many uncharacteristic mistakes, including Taylor’s game-saving run.

