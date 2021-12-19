Sailor surprises mom with homecoming in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A Navy sailor surprised his mom with a holiday homecoming Friday night in the Magic City, and the moment was caught on video!

Adam Gottbreht, a seaman apprentice, surprised his mom Trudy DeCoteau Larkins, at a dinner at Elevation.

Larkins said she had not seen her son in 10 months. Gottbreht surprised her with flowers and a big hug.

On top of that, Larkins said someone anonymously put $100 to their bill.

