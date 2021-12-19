Advertisement

Sailor surprises mom with homecoming in Minot

Video/image courtesy: Trudy DeCoteau Larkins
Video/image courtesy: Trudy DeCoteau Larkins(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Navy sailor surprised his mom with a holiday homecoming Friday night in the Magic City, and the moment was caught on video!

Adam Gottbreht, a seaman apprentice, surprised his mom Trudy DeCoteau Larkins, at a dinner at Elevation.

Larkins said she had not seen her son in 10 months. Gottbreht surprised her with flowers and a big hug.

On top of that, Larkins said someone anonymously put $100 to their bill.

