Police confirm multiple people found dead in S. Moorhead home

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Valley News Live Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have confirmed multiple people have been found dead in a south Moorhead home.

Authorities were called to the 4400 block of 13th Street S., just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, for the report of several individuals deceased in the home.

Moorhead Police say a family member was conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located.

Police also say there are no signs of violence or forced entry and there is no known threat to the public.

The Minnesota BCA has been contacted to help process the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

