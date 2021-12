BOZEMAN, M.T. (KFYR) - The final championship spot was determined on Saturday, and it belongs to the Montana State Bobcats.

Montana State defeated South Dakota State 31-17 in a FCS semifinal matchup.

They will now face NDSU on January 8th in the title game.

Kick-off is at 11 a.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.