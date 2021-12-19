ND Outdoors: ice fishing safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 25% of North Dakota’s annual fishing effort is ice fishing. In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us tips on how to stay safe on the ice.

When venturing out on frozen waters during ice fishing or while late season hunting, keep these guidelines in mind.

“So less than three inches of ice, it’s not recommended anybody is out on that ice thickness. Over three inches to six inches, a single individual can go out on the ice. Then you’re getting into the six to eight for a group of people, or maybe a snowmobile. Over that, then you’re going to want to make sure you have eight to 12 for a smaller vehicle and then 12 to 15 for a larger pickup. And pulling some of those ice houses you’re going to want probably two feet of ice on there,” said Jackie Lundstrom, North Dakota Game and Fish warden supervisor.

There are important pieces of safety equipment you should always bring along to make sure ice conditions are safe or in case the unthinkable happens.

“Always make sure you have your ice chisel with to check the depth thickness of that ice. Your ice picks in case you do go through that you can help get yourself out of that hole. Along with, wear a life jacket. Also, a throwable rope bag is always good to have with,” said Lundstrom.

Pressure ridges are dangerous and ice anglers need to keep a safe distance away from them.

“You can be fine going out in the morning and by noon you have six feet of open water between one side to the other. And so, it’s important to make sure that you’re, again, driving at a safe speed,” said Lundstrom.

Late season hunters need to be aware of ice conditions when targeting their favorite upland game birds.

“If you’re hunting around the ponds and sloughs for those late season pheasants, you want to make sure that you are aware of the ice conditions within the pond itself. So if you’re shooting a bird and it lands out in the middle that you’re not sending your dog out and your dog goes through the ice, and now you have a situation where you need to rescue your dog,” said Lundstrom.

And its always a good idea to have a plan before you head out.

“It’s good to let somebody know where you’re going to be ice fishing and if you have more than one body of water that you’re going to try out,” said Lundstrom.

Warden Lundstrom says there are still some areas without cell phone coverage, so it is important to let someone know where you are going.

