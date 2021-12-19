Advertisement

Minot lays 1100 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Rosehill Cemetery

Wreaths Across America Minot 2021
Wreaths Across America Minot 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The cold temperatures didn’t stop volunteers from participating in Wreaths Across America Saturday morning at Rosehill Cemetery in Minot.

Due to the weather, organizers held an abbreviated ceremony at the beginning, including the placing of the first wreath.

Volunteers placed roughly 1,100 wreaths on tombs of those laid to rest at Rosehill who had given their lives for our country.

Sheldon Albertson got the Ward County Historical Society involved in the event to make sure veterans were honored around the holidays.

“A lot of families suffered a lot through the time of the war, and not at war, too, and this year just kind of brings back the holiday memories of those that didn’t get to appreciate their people that were in conflicts,” said Albertson.

The Minot area sponsored roughly 1,500 wreaths, in total.

The 400 extra sponsorships go to wreaths for North Dakota veterans at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

