Walkout takes place at closed-door GOP special meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite frigid temperatures, peaceful protesters gathered outside the Republican Headquarters Saturday morning.

“I’m freezing and been here since seven o’clock. We got kicked out of there and they called the police on us, called the police on us! And we’re [paying] members,” said protester Ron Shaw.

The protesters assembled for two reasons. The first is that the circumstances of the state GOP committee meeting wasn’t public. The committee conducted business behind closed doors, which protesters said isn’t the norm.

“I’ve been going to these meetings for 12 years as an observer and this is the first time I’ve not been allowed in to one of these meetings. Today, for some reason, it’s a secret meeting,” said protester Donna Henderson.

The agenda and proposed changes were controversial for some, as were the circumstances of the meeting and its participants. One problem protesters had was caused by changes to redistricting during the special session. Several district chairs were appointed by the state party chair, rather than being elected by voters.

“Well, those appointed chairs are here voting on business, but that means those constituencies did not elect anyone. But the mindset is they believe that the state law allows that power, but that’s not constitutionally correct,” said District 38 chairman Jared Hendrix.

“There’s eight members in there voting that were not elected by their constituents. They were appointed by the state chairman. That’s what makes this meeting an illegitimate meeting,” said Henderson.

Several members inside staged a walkout. The second reason the meeting was perceived as controversial is because of proposed changes on the agenda, including moving the date of the state convention from before to after the primary, and charging fees as high as $5000 dollars to run for office. Some members of the GOP stand by the proposed changes.

Your News Leader reached out to multiple state committee members who attended the meeting and are awaiting their response. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

