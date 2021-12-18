Update on cleanup of Carpio tanker truck spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CARPIO, N.D. – Back in November, Your News Leader reported on a tanker truck crash in Carpio spilling thousands of gallons of gas liquid in front of a property.

Clean-up crews have begun working on the site this week.

Located off Highway 52, near the Des Lacs Burlington River, the tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of what’s known as hydrocarbon, after sliding off an icy roadway.

State and local officials responded to the scene.

After the crash, a clean-up crew hired by Stillwater Transportation service, placed a clay-like barrier to contain the gas. They are now actively working on decontaminating the area.

Homeowner Susan Gustafson said the whole incident has been very difficult and leaves a lot of unanswered questions about their property.

“It’s been horrific. A lot of the trees that my husband planted in 2008, they’re lost and they’re gone. Our windbreak is gone, our privacy is gone. Our water is very likely damaged,” said Gustafson.

Your News Leader reached out to the North Dakota Department Of Environmental Quality Spill Team who has been monitoring the situation. They have conducted several tests and water samples and said they do not see the spill to be a significant risk.

They said they are closely monitoring the Des Lacs River and have not seen any contamination. Samples of well water have not shown any contamination, either.

“We’ll continue to monitor it. We’ll sample it and make sure it is not being impacted, but i do not see this as a major concern,” said Bill Suess, a program manager with the department.

Suess said that the timeline on clean up is hard to tell as it depends on monitoring, but says the process should not take more than a few weeks.

We did reach out to Stillwater Transportation for comment.

The Gustafson family is currently not living at the residence.

