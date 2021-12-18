Towner County Clerk of Court honored at retirement

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. – One of the unsung heroes of the North Dakota court system was honored this week for her decades of service to the state.

Jolene Hoffert, the Towner County Clerk of Court, retired Friday after more than 42 years with the court system.

Hoffert started as a deputy clerk, before moving on to clerk of court, county recorder and magistrate.

Earlier this week, Judge Michael Hurly joined court administration in celebrating her career.

