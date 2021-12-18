Advertisement

North Dakota oil and gas numbers “Flat” for October, but outlook still favorable

Oil
Oil(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil and gas production numbers dropped for the month of October, but state officials warned that was to be expected and that activity will continue to trend upwards going into next year.

As the industry continues their recovery following what he calls “a bottom 3 year for oil,” Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said despite flat production in October, things are continuing to move in the right direction.

Oil production in October dropped by about 3,700 barrels per day in the department’s latest report. Helms advised people months ago that planned maintenance on the Northern Border Pipeline would impact those numbers, especially for rigs on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“Whenever we have natural gas impacts, it hits harder over there than it does anywhere else in the state. That being the corps area and the far end of our gas gathering infrastructure,” said Helms.

Despite the down month, the state remained about one percent above projected revenue forecasts and oil prices were strong. As for flaring, that remained steady at 94% with October marking the 15th straight month of 2% flaring from wells not connected to sales, which remains a challenge for the industry.

“What type of technologies, is it traditional gathering processing or are we going to have to look at continuing to ramp up those non-traditional technologies to really get after that 2% that has been extremely sticky now for the basin for quite some time,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

Recovery has been slower than many expected, but Helms said he is expecting pre-pandemic levels of activity for next year.

“We were down 14 percent in activity this year. We expect to be up 19 to 20 percent next year so we’ll actually see a really good year, I think next year,” said Helms.

North Dakota still remains #3 in oil production in the nation, about 100 thousand barrels a day behind New Mexico. The state has 88 active drilling rigs today compared to North Dakota’s 32.

Some uncertainties at the federal level still exist for the industry that Helms said are tampering recovery, such as federal leasing, emission regulations, and ongoing court battles involving the Dakota Access Pipeline.

