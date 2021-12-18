NDSU wins 20-14 against JMU, Bison head to Frisco

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State University won 20-14 against James Madison in the F.C.S. semi-finals. The NDSU Bison will head to Frisco, Texas for the 9th time since 2011.

North Dakota State scored all the points in the first half against James Madison. Cam Miller hit Hunter Luepke on a 32-yard pass along with a pair of Jake Reinholz field goals and it was 13-0 at the break.

The Dukes would come back to take the lead in the 3rd quarter. A blocked punt set up the second Cole Johnson touchdown pass of the night to make it 14-13 JMU.

NDSU retook the lead early in the 4th quarter when the Miller to Luepke combination worked again, this time from 22-yards, and the Bison were back in front 20-14.

With 3:05 to play in the game, NDSU cornerback Destin Talbert made a one-handed interception in the end zone to end the potential go-ahead drive. It was the second time the Bison intercepted Johnson. The JMU quarterback only had two interceptions the entire season before Friday night.

The Bison will play the winner of Montana State and South Dakota State next month for the FCS national championship.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.