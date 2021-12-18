ND company sells toys for children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is next week, and the combination of cold weather and supply chain issues can make it difficult to get shopping done. But, one North Dakota company is still taking orders from customers who want to get the presents under the tree.

Shopping for children can be difficult. It seems like most of them just want to play games on their iPads, which isn’t always conducive to learning.

That’s why a brother-sister duo from Granville started a business creating toys for the kids in your life. Ashley Krinke and Mitch Smette understands kids.

“My sister is a school counselor and she’s used this in counseling and therapy,” said Smette, a teacher. “Mitch does the beautiful handcrafted sensory trays,” said Krinke.

Ashley and Mitch are the owners of Leika Sensory Creations, which specializes in sensory kits for kids of all ages. So, what is a sensory kit?

“It engages all the senses. That’s how we learn about the world: when we smell something, when we hear a voice, it brings us to memories, it helps us trigger things that we’ve learned,” said Krinke.

Margo Walter has bought sensory kits from Leika and says she’s confident every time she orders.

“This just kind of allows them to like dig their fingers into something. Kids like touching their food when they’re eating and they like feeling something different. I trust her because because has more of a sense of what’s good for kids’ development,” she said.

As a school counselor and a mother, Ashley knows how important it is for children to play with interactive toys. “The more we can feel things and smell things and experience things and use our muscle memory, the more brainpower we’re growing, just by those experiences,” said Krinke.

In addition to building fine motor skills, Mitch says sensory play also allows kids’ creativity to flourish. “One of the things that I love about it is that you really see kids’ imaginations come through. Every kid plays with a sensory kit differently,” said Smette.

Mitch and Ashley say their sensory kits are great for grandparents to have at their houses. Orders from Leika Sensory Creations will arrive by Christmas if you place your order by Monday.

Right now, their holiday kits are available for 25% off. You can find out more about Leika by visiting leikasensorycreations.com.

