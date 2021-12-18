Hebron couple makes Christmas display out of hay bales

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West of Hebron on Old Highway 10, there’s a Christmas display you really can’t miss.

At least that’s what people are saying.

I’m scared, I’m going to go in the ditch or hit the bridge,” said Linda Schneider, Hebron.

Linda and Geig Schneider spray painted hay bales into some familiar faces during the holiday season.

There’s Mr. and Mrs. Claus and a snowman thanks to some assembly work.

“Grab it with the loader and put it up there,” said Geig Schneider, Hebron.

The couple’s child and foster children helped make the Christmas creations.

“They help, they want to help, they enjoy it,” said Linda.

This is not the first time the ranchers have turned hay, into art.

“These were my first bales, like thirty years ago I started,” said Linda.

They have designed hay bales for Halloween, Easter, and even, for the Coronavirus Pandemic.

They hope their displays bring joy to people passing by.

“Glad I can make smiles on people’s faces, it’s cool,” said Linda. “I tease my husband, I said, if I could put a jar out here and everybody that stops to take a picture would put a quarter in, we’d probably be rich.”

Until then, the riches they reap are the community’s appreciation for their creativity.

