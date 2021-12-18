Advertisement

Christmas Gift Backpacks

(kfyr)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas came early for 60 students at Myhre Elementary and other Title I schools in Bismarck. Several businesses and organizations helped fund the Sanford Cares backpack giveaway.

Students received snacks, toys, a gift card, backpack and a stuffed animal. Scheels donated German shorthair hunting dogs that delighted the children.

“Her name is Precious,” said second-grader Diamond Dahl.

“When I get home, I’m going to teach him some tricks to do, and then I might play house and he’s going to be my pet. I might play with him for a little bit,” said second-grader Ryder Dehne.

Santa and Mrs. Clause handed out the gifts during a student assembly, along with help from Buddy the Elf. Gifts were also given to teachers and instructional aides.

“So in the backpacks they had a stuffed animal, which the kids absolutely loved, beef jerky, some fidgets, some mittens,” teacher Melissa Mutschler said. “There was also a $25 gift card for Dan’s, which I think will be very helpful for our Myhre families during the holiday season.”

Sanford donated the backpacks, and Dan’s Supermarkets contributed $25 gift cards to each recipient.

Bismarck Public Schools Foundation organized the event, which is in its second year.

