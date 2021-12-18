Advertisement

Bismarck to get its first Ramen shop

Nara Ramen
Nara Ramen(kfyr)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck is about to get its first ever Ramen shop. Rocky and Amy Shu say they’re expecting to “soft launch” Nara Ramen sometime next week.

The couple have been Bismarck residents for 12 years and have 20 years of restaurant experience.

The menu boasts 12 authentic Japanese ramen dishes alongside traditional appetizers and boba teas.

While the soft launch date isn’t set in stone, they will require reservations as they continue to hire kitchen staff.

The restaurant will open at 309 N 3rd, next to the former Lucky Duck’s building.

For the latest on Nara Ramen’s launch date and reservation system visit facebook.com/nararamenbismarck

